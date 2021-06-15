ST. MARYS - The spark has fizzled on the 2021 fireworks display hosted by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce as a significant lack of funding has led to the cancellation of the event.
Recently the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors unanimously approved canceling the fireworks display with much regret.
“This year we have only received five percent of the required funds for a show,” said Ann Gabler, Chamber managing director.
Currently the Chamber has received $462 toward its $15,500 goal. In order to host the fireworks display funding needs to be collected by midJune.
A decrease in donations, both at the corporate business level as well as individually, is the main proponent the board cited in making their decision.