ST. MARYS - Lemonade stands are a summer staple and Kaylie Bennett, 8, of St. Marys is once again offering a refreshing way to beat the heat with her whimsical setup situated at 346 South Ridge Road.
This weekend Kaylie, the daughter of Angie and Troy Bennett, is setting up shop offering lemonade, push ups, candy and cookies, with all proceeds being donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The stand will be open Friday, July 9 from 2-7 p.m. and Saturday, July 10 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., coinciding with several neighborhood garage sales.