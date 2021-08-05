ST. MARYS - Using a lemonade stand to raise money for charity has become a summer tradition for Kayiie Bennett of St. Marys and this year she has more than surpassed her goal.
For the past five years Kaylie has donated the proceeds she has earned to support the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The eight year-old daughter of Angie and Troy Bennett succeed in raising $1,650 this year, however the amount the family plans to send to the charity will total $3,300 as an anonymous donor has pledged to match her earnings.