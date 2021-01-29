featured
St. Marys in the running for small-town competition
St. Marys has advanced to the second round of the “Top 10 Small Towns to Visit in the Mid-Atlantic” sponsored by Recreation News.
Votes may be cast via the Recreation News website at www.recreationnews.com, listed under the “Culture” tab. The link has also been shared on social media via The Daily Press and the City of St. Marys Facebook pages.
“When I think of why St. Marys is so great, I immediately think of the obvious stuff that most people hear about which is that we have amazing schools, a safe place to raise a family and small, but strong community connection. There is still so much more to love and appreciate about this town,” said Meredith Bon, owner/operator of Brandy Camp Creamery and general manager at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House in St. Marys. “I think we have a very strong infrastructure with great leadership making decisions for the future of our community. There are a lot of people who drive economic development that is dedicated to growth and innovation not only in small business, but on a larger scale. The cool thing about St. Marys is that it is a small town with global connections thanks to the manufacturing sector of our economy.”
Bon added that she believes the hospitality and tourism sector is yet to explode.
“There are a lot of new small businesses popping up all over the place that will help drive people into the area especially in the fall when the leaves turn and the elk are in rut. Additionally, being in the heart of the PA Wilds puts us on the map for year-round recreation such as cross country skiing or biking along the West Creek Rail Trail, kayaking down the Clarion River, or coming to enjoy the fall foliage and take in all the beauty and charm that St. Marys has to offer. St. Marys is a place where people will come to relax and enjoy nature.”
Among the 14 Pennsylvania towns listed as contenders, six are located in the PA Wilds region including St. Marys, Kane, Bellefonte, Clarion, Lock Haven, and Wellsboro. Additional towns nominated are Columbia, Indiana, Jim Thorpe, Ligionier, Lititz, Meyersdale, Ohiopyle, and York.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Crusaders won on the road Friday night
- St. Marys Area boys basketball team brings home win over Bradford
- SSMSE opts for remote learning from Feb. 1-16
- Temporary lane closures scheduled for Winslow Hill Road beginning Monday
- A new stage: Dr Martens valued at $5 billion in share sale
- Elk County reports 18 new cases of COVID-19
- Winter Sports Preview in today's edition
- St. Marys in the running for small-town competition
Popular Content
Articles
- SSMSE opts for remote learning from Feb. 1-16
- Snackfleet to offer food delivery app
- COVID-19 cases on the decline in Elk County
- Sewer rate change continues to draw comments
- St. Marys in the running for small-town competition
- Guardian Angel Center initiating new distribution process
- Annual dinner finds success despite pandemic
- City Council seeking to fill vacancy
- Hair Auction continues fight against childhood cancer in virtual setting
- Elk County scholarship applications are now available
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.