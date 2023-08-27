St. Marys Insurance Agency named companywide elite agency for two consecutive years

Shown in front row: St. Marys Insurance Managers Jackie Whitaker, Scott Surra, Jenna Eckstrom, President Jeff Azzato, Tony Azzato, and Erie Executive Vice President Doug Smith. Back row: Erie Insurance President and CEO, Timothy NeCastro, Northeast Regional Vice President, Tony DaBreo and Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing C. Michael Fletcher.

 

 Photo submitted

Erie Insurance announces for the first time in its 98-year history, one company has been ranked their top companywide elite agency for two consecutive years. 

St. Marys Insurance Agency & Affiliates has been recognized as the number one elite agency for the second year in a row. Erie Insurance supports 2,235 agencies in 12 states. Elite status is awarded to the top 10 agencies who excel in three lines of business personal lines, commercial, and life. 

