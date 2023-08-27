St. Marys Insurance Agency named companywide elite agency for two consecutive years

Erie Insurance announces for the first time in its 98-year history, one company has been ranked their top companywide elite agency for two consecutive years.
St. Marys Insurance Agency & Affiliates has been recognized as the number one elite agency for the second year in a row. Erie Insurance supports 2,235 agencies in 12 states. Elite status is awarded to the top 10 agencies who excel in three lines of business personal lines, commercial, and life.
St. Marys Insurance Agency was founded in 1932. Owner and President Jeff Azzato took over operations in 1996.
Timothy NeCastro, Erie Insurance President, and CEO said,
“An elite ranking is challenging to earn. An elite ranking in all lines of business is truly rare. And a top ten elite? An amazing accomplishment. But, back-to-back number one companywide elite? That’s like seeing Halley’s Comet! Twice. But this performance is no accident. It is the product of inspired leadership, dedicated professional teamwork and service beyond compare. The winning formula at St. Marys Insurance. We are blessed to have such a great partnership with Jeff Azzato and the entire team.”
“We are honored. This designation is a testament of the loyal customer base throughout our business footprint that helped us make Erie Insurance history, along with our dedicated and hard working staff,” Azzato said. “It’s truly a team effort all around and I’m very proud of what’s been accomplished over the last two years. I’m very appreciative and fortunate to have the customer base we have and the staff to serve our customers.”