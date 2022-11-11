ST. MARYS - Members of the Northcentral Drug Taskforce served a sealed search warrant on David Edward Olewinski, 54, of St. Marys, on Thursday resulting in the seizure of nearly two pounds of Methamphetamine, $25,000 in cash, and homemade explosives.
The operation was conducted at 167 Ford Road in St. Marys.
Among the drugs and contraband seized were: 1.95 pounds (885.3 grams) of Methamphetamine with a value of $70,824.00 which equates to $80/per gram; 48.4 grams of Marijuana; $25,703.00 in cash; 19 pills of Clonazepam, a controlled substance; two pills of Buprenorphine, an opioid and schedule III narcotic; a Remington 9 mm handgun and ammo; a 2012 Ford Edge vehicle; homemade explosives; two cellular phones; and various drug paraphernalia including three digital scales, a large amount of syringes, tube smoking devices, packaging material and other assorted items used to ingest controlled substances.
Olewinski was arraigned and placed in the Elk County Jail on $150,000 straight cash bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 22 at District Magistrate Jacobs’ office in St. Marys.