David Edward Olewinski

David Edward Olewinski

 

 Photo provided by Elk Co. District Attorney Office

ST. MARYS - Members of the Northcentral Drug Taskforce served a sealed search warrant on David Edward Olewinski, 54, of St. Marys, on Thursday resulting in the seizure of nearly two pounds of Methamphetamine, $25,000 in cash, and homemade explosives.

The operation was conducted at 167 Ford Road in St. Marys.

Tags

Recommended for you