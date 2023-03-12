A St. Marys man is incarcerated and facing several charges, including drug delivery resulting in death and involuntary manslaughter, in relation to an overdose death that occurred in September 2022 in the City of St. Marys.
Jesse Alan Weis, 27, last known address 140 Washington St., Apt. 4, St. Marys, is facing charges in relation to the incident, according to a criminal complaint filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob in St. Marys.
On Sept. 14, 2022 at about 8:14 p.m., an officer with the City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to 131 Neubert St., St. Marys, for a suspected drug overdose. The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Briana Lynn Rearick.
Weis is facing one first-degree felony charge of drug delivery resulting in death; two ungraded felony charges of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; one third-degree felony charge of criminal use of communication facility; one first-degree misdemeanor charge of involuntary manslaughter; one second-degree misdemeanor charge of tamper with/fabricate physical evidence; and two ungraded misdemeanor charges of intent to possess a controlled substance by a person not regulated.
Bail for Weis was set at $500,000, 10 percent monetary. Unable to post bail, Weis was incarcerated at Elk County Prison.
A preliminary hearing for Weis is scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. on March 14 before Judge Jacob.