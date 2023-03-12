59th Judicial District logo

A St. Marys man is incarcerated and facing several charges, including drug delivery resulting in death and involuntary manslaughter, in relation to an overdose death that occurred in September 2022 in the City of St. Marys.

Jesse Alan Weis, 27, last known address 140 Washington St., Apt. 4, St. Marys, is facing charges in relation to the incident, according to a criminal complaint filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob in St. Marys.

