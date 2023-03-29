St. Marys man waits for liver donation

Wesley Schmidt of St. Marys is in need of another living-donor liver after years of suffering from Primary Schlerosing Cholangitis (PSC).

 Photo submitted

Wesley Schmidt of St. Marys was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) 17 years ago when he was 27 years old. Today he finds himself trying to find a second living-donor liver transplant. 

See more details in Thursday's Daily Press.

