ST. MARYS - Get ready to take a journey into the future in Stephen Meyer’s latest novel, “Commonwell”, a sci-fi story set 800 years in the future. Meyer, a native of St. Marys, incorporated various regional aspects into the novel such as geography, culture and historical events.
The 314-page novel is the first book in “The Last of the Martians” trilogy. “Commonwell”, a play on the word Commonwealth which Pennsylvania is designated as, takes place after Mars blacks out power on Earth. The Founders of Mars send back an operative named Taurii, who discovers a small-scale civilization flourishing among the descendants of the Amish and Seneca. Everything artificial intelligence, referred to as the AIs, told her was a lie.