Parish staff at Saint Mary’s Parish in St. Marys will be able to attend a conference this year thanks to funding from the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania. A $2,960 grant will help send parish staff to the ‘Defending the Faith Conference’ at Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio.
There is already a tradition at Saint Mary Parish to offer spiritual formation opportunities to their staff members. In her grant application, Bonnie Pearson commented that “faith building will strengthen relationships and help us to be a more effective evangelizing force for the parish and faith formation department.”
This grant from the Catholic Foundation is possible because of donations to the Foundation’s Faith Formation Endowment. “It’s wonderful to see these endowments funding impactful projects throughout our regional Catholic community,” says Bob Crowley, Chair of the Catholic Foundation board of directors. “As steward of these endowed funds the Catholic Foundation is carrying out the wishes of faithful Catholic donors who came before us. We celebrate them along with the good works made possible by these grants.”
The Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania is an independent 501(c)(3) corporation and the only community foundation in northwest Pennsylvania guided by Catholic values. Visit www.MyCatholicFoundation.org to learn more.