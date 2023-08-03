Parish staff at Saint Mary’s Parish in St. Marys will be able to attend a conference this year thanks to funding from the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania. A $2,960 grant will help send parish staff to the ‘Defending the Faith Conference’ at Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio. 

There is already a tradition at Saint Mary Parish to offer spiritual formation opportunities to their staff members. In her grant application, Bonnie Pearson commented that “faith building will strengthen relationships and help us to be a more effective evangelizing force for the parish and faith formation department.” 

