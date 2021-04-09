ST. MARYS - The City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department are looking to hire staff for this summer through the Stackpole-Hall Foundation’s Dr. William C. Conrad Summer Jobs Program.
Last year St. Marys parks were staffed with 15 college students through the program, which provides Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) eligible college students the opportunity to obtain one of the 123 jobs available through 24 Elk County employers.
Through the program, students can earn $10 per hour for working up to 480 hours between May 3, 2021 through August 7, 2021. The Foundation funds 50% of the actual payroll costs, with the state share being 40%, and the employer’s 10%.
This year the Parks and Rec Department is charged with overseeing the operation of five local parks and the community pool. They are hoping to hire 21 students due to an increase in programs being offered to local residents.