St. Marys photographer hosting project commemorating World Breastfeeding Week

By Amy Cherry
Staff Writer
ST. MARYS - A St. Marys photographer is looking to recognize the efforts of breastfeeding mothers by capturing a positive keepsake through a complimentary photo project as part of World Breastfeeding Week from August 1-7.
Liz Havens, owner of Rae of Light Photography and fellow breastfeeding mom, invites any breastfeeding mothers to participate in a group photo session on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Benzinger Park soccer field in St. Marys. Immediately following the group photo, each mother can stay for a micro mini session.
According to Havens each mom will have a few shots taken whether nursing their baby, or with their pumps as this is up to the mother as to what they want in their shots. She emphasized the important part is she does not care how old the babies or toddlers are or how the mom’s feed them.
“Please if you are nursing or pumping in any capacity, even if you are nursing and supplementing with formula or donor milk, you are welcome here!” Havens said. “Everyone's journey is different, I want each person to feel seen no matter how they make it happen.”
