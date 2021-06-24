Father Chrysostom V. Schlimm, O.S.B, a monk of Saint Vincent Archabbey and native of St. Marys, Pennsylvania, is marking 60 years in the priesthood in 2021. He is a son of the late Vincent B. Schlimm and Florence M. (Simbeck) Schlimm. He is one of three children, including Helene (Mrs. J. Alan) Weis of St. Marys and the late Celine M. Schlimm.
St. Marys priest marks 60 years In priesthood
