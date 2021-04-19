ST. MARYS - The City of St. Marys is urging drivers to share the road with motorcyclists as they recently issued a proclamation declaring May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.
St. Marys Mayor Chris Pletcher was on hand on Tuesday afternoon to issue the proclamation during a brief ceremony on the Diamond in downtown St. Marys.
In attendance was Brett Sorg, representing Elk County A.B.A.T.E. (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Towards Education) and members of the American Legion Riders Elk County Chapter 208.
According to PennDOT there are nearly 850,000 licensed motorcyclists in Pennsylvania.
The city’s proclamation states “the safety of all motorists is an issue of the highest consequence and all highway users should unite in the safe sharing of roadways throughout the City and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.