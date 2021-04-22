ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council recently approved a proclamation honoring Arbor Day within the city on April 30.
Mayor Chris Pletcher issued the proclamation to the City of St. Marys Shade Tree Commission Secretary/ Treasurer Clythera Hornung during Monday evening’s city council meeting.
Typically the commission hosts an annual Arbor Day Ceremony which includes local elementary students who help plant a tree somewhere in St. Marys, however this year they are canceling the ceremony due to COVID-19 concerns.