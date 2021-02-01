A preliminary hearing is taking place Feb. 3 for a St. Marys facing numerous felony charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in gift cards from Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse, a Ridgway-based organization serving Elk County and beyond.
A criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office in Johnsonburg on Dec. 22 shows Sarah V. (Brouse) Holtzhauser, 24, of St. Marys, as being charged with felony charges including two counts of receiving stolen property and four counts of accessing a device unauthorized by the issuer as well as misdemeanor charges including four counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of accessing a device unauthorized by issuer.
In June 2020, Joanne Weyant, executive director of CAPSEA, reported receiving CARES Act money with which they purchased gift cards from Walmart, Elk County Foods, Sheetz, Dollar General and Subway. The gift cards were stored in a locked fireproof box with the key only accessible to CAPSEA employees.
Weyant instructed all staff who had access to the gift cards to contact her when there was a request for a gift card for someone in need. Once approved, the staff member was to document the name of the person receiving the gift card, the type of gift card and the amount given.
In total CAPSEA purchased $12,200 in gift cards from June 2-15 including $7,000 from Walmart, $2,200 from Elk County Foods, $2,000 from Sheetz, $600 from Dollar General, and $400 from Subway.
On Sept. 28, 2020 an audit was conducted of the remaining gift cards. Upon completion, the audit showed $1,175 worth of gift cards remained. It was determined there was $3,550 from Walmart, $2,000 from Elk County Foods, $1,075 from Sheetz, $425 from Dollar General, and $125 from Subway, in gift cards unaccounted for. The affidavit states there was a total of $7,175 in gift cards unaccounted for.