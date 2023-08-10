KERSEY - Members of the Stagecoach Outriders are showcasing their equestrian talents and shooting skills once again at the 2023 Elk County Fair as their nightly demonstrations have become a popular stop for fair visitors.

The cowboy mounted shooting club based in Jamestown, New York are performing each night at the fair during two shows 5 and 7 p.m. at the 4-H horse ring situated at the top of the fairgrounds. This year marks their third appearance at the Elk County Fair. 

