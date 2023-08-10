KERSEY - Members of the Stagecoach Outriders are showcasing their equestrian talents and shooting skills once again at the 2023 Elk County Fair as their nightly demonstrations have become a popular stop for fair visitors.
The cowboy mounted shooting club based in Jamestown, New York are performing each night at the fair during two shows 5 and 7 p.m. at the 4-H horse ring situated at the top of the fairgrounds. This year marks their third appearance at the Elk County Fair.
During the demonstrations riders navigate their horse through a course where they shoot various balloon targets arranged in specific patterns. Each one hour long show features various course setups. The emcee explains each setup as well as introduces individuals riders.
The Stagecoach Outriders are the only CMSA club in New York as part of that is due to the state’s stringent and restrictive firearms laws. Due to this they conduct their club shoots in Pittsfield, Pa. at the Warren County Fairgrounds because it is nearly impossible for out-of-state members to legally enter New York with their firearms in order to compete in club events. Live ammunition is not used during CMSA events, rather competitors use specially prepared black powder blank ammunition.
Larson said getting a horse broke in to the sound of gunfire is a challenge as it is a different thing for them to experience. Many of the horses wear earplugs, however there are some who don’t like to wear them. Larson added not all horses tolerate gunfire.
In addition to the club hosting two events each year, they can be found performing at Warren County Fair and are slated to make an appearance at the McKean County Fair on August 14 at 7 p.m.