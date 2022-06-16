A storm that passed through the Elk County area on Thursday afternoon left multiple trees down and numerous residents without power. Brad Sowers shared this view of a tree down on Bootjack Road in Ridgway.
featured
Storm causes damage throughout Elk County
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Storm causes damage throughout Elk County
- Library unveils little free food pantries
- Girls’ basketball camp underway at ECCHS
- Farewell reception held for Fr. Ross Miceli
- 6-12 Bike-A-Rama
- Sinnemahoning Sportsmen's Club holds annual snake hunt
- Macroinvertebrate program draws a crowd to library
- Gas prices surpass $5 per gallon
Popular Content
Articles
- Farewell reception held for Fr. Ross Miceli
- Storm causes damage throughout Elk County
- Sinnemahoning Sportsmen's Club holds annual snake hunt
- Macroinvertebrate program draws a crowd to library
- 6-12 Bike-A-Rama
- Gas prices surpass $5 per gallon
- Professions in the Park held
- ECC Boys’ Fundamental Skills Basketball Clinic underway
- Girls’ basketball camp underway at ECCHS
- Fr. Benjamin Joseph Daghir celebrates first Mass
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.