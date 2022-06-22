A storm that passed through the area on Wednesday afternoon caused area streams to rise. Shown is a view from Benzinger Park early that evening. The City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department announced on their Facebook page that they were closing the park to the public for the remainder of the day due to concerns related to the high water near the creek.
Latest News
- Storm causes streams to rise
- Juniors open District 10 play with win
- Majors shut out Warren in elimination game
- Summer Buckle Series races to midpoint
- Inaugural Elk Country Junior Conservation Camp held
- St. Marys Legion blanked by Wilcox
- Elk County Tool & Die team wins Summer Classic Tournament Championship
- Major softball all-stars fall to Punxsy in District 10 opener
Popular Content
Articles
- Storm causes damage throughout Elk County
- Farewell reception held for Fr. Ross Miceli
- Community celebrates Corpus Christi
- St. Marys Legion blanked by Wilcox
- Library unveils little free food pantries
- Elk County Tool & Die team wins Summer Classic Tournament Championship
- Storm causes streams to rise
- Sinnemahoning Sportsmen's Club holds annual snake hunt
- Girls’ basketball camp underway at ECCHS
- Pizza Tournament moves to Wednesday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.