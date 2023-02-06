BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A small earthquake in western New York has jolted people awake but apparently caused no significant damage. The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a magnitude 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo at about 6:15 a.m. Monday. A seismologist says it was the region’s strongest quake in at least 40 years. The shaking lasted only a few seconds but sent residents unaccustomed to earthquakes to social media in search of an explanation. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that the quake was felt in at least a 30-mile radius.
breaking
Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles western New York
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles western New York
- Dutchmen fell to Raiders in D9-AA team tourney semifinals
- Elk Co. Riders warming up for their winter ride
- Taylor Glass celebrates 30 years of service
- 100 days of learning
- ECC, SMCMS students share smiles with Kindness Rocks project
- SMA indoor bocce team rolls to another win
- Crusaders avenge earlier loss to DuBois
Popular Content
Articles
- “Women on the Rise” education, networking event returns March 8
- Elk Co. Riders warming up for their winter ride
- Crusaders avenge earlier loss to DuBois
- Taylor Glass celebrates 30 years of service
- Bishop Persico joins ECCSS for Catholic Schools Week Mass
- Elk coroner releases info on prison fatality
- English course serving needs of career, tech ed students
- Dutch wrestlers win on Senior Night
- Dutchmen win on Senior Night
- SMA indoor bocce team rolls to another win
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Which team will win Super Bowl LVII?
You voted: