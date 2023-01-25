Over 170 scholarship opportunities are available to area students who are attending colleges, universities or vocational schools.Students can apply for the scholarships through the Elk Community Foundation (ECCF) and the McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF), who are both affiliates of the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies. The deadline for the submission of their online applications is March 7.
Students can access applications on the Foundation websites: www.elkcountyfoundation.org for ECCF and www.mckeancountyfoundation.org for MCCF. Students should go to the “Scholarships/Information for Students” section on the website that gives detailed information on the wide variety of scholarships available. Here they can begin the application process through an online portal. There are opportunities for everyone who is attending a post-secondary education or vocational school, including non-traditional students.