Two subdivisions were recently unanimously approved by St. Marys City Council.
The first subdivision request was for the Hawk Ridge Trading Company on Siecker Road. The subdivision proposes to divide one lot from a 10.99 acre parcel as a stand-alone lot with the residual being a side lot addition to an adjoining parcel. Parcel 1 is 2.003 acres and contains an existing single-family dwelling with public water and on-lot sewage disposal.
The second was for a minor subdivision for Meyer-Detsch on Taft Road. The subdivision proposes to divide one lot from a 4.013 acre parcel as a side lot addition to an adjoining parcel to correct a boundary line encroachment. Lot 1 is .176 acre and will be consolidated with an existing parcel to the east that contains a single-family dwelling with public water and on-lot sewage disposal.