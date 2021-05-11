ST. MARYS - St. Marys Area High School students will once again have the option to complete their physical education courses during the summer this year.
Last year the school offered this option as part of a pilot program which proved to be very successful, with about 70 students participating. The school is expecting the program to expand as it grows in popularity.
Students were recently sent an email by the school stating there is a $50 cost for those interested in exercising this option this summer.
SMASD Assistant Superintendent Harley Ramsey stated the fee is to help offset the salary cost for the physical education teacher as well as for the TeamBuilder app which students use to track their activity. The teacher can then monitor their participation and progress through the app.
“Kudos to Mike Kunes for doing a phenomenal job at rolling out this program,” Ramsey said.