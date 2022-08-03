This year’s Summer Reading Program at the St. Marys Public Library is currently drawing to a close, and the annual Scholastic Book Fair is underway, providing those who successfully completed the program with a chance to receive a reward for their efforts.
Latest News
- Summer Reading Program wrapping up
- Aldi coming soon to St. Marys Plaza
- Disability and Senior Resource Expo draws a crowd
- Community pool a draw for those looking to beat the heat
- Minors blanked in state tourney opener
- Movie in the Park drew a crowd downtown Friday
- Farmers and Artisans Market continues
- Minor all-stars fundraising for states trip
Popular Content
Articles
- Aldi coming soon to St. Marys Plaza
- Disability and Senior Resource Expo draws a crowd
- Movie in the Park drew a crowd downtown Friday
- Community pool a draw for those looking to beat the heat
- Farmers and Artisans Market continues
- Minors blanked in state tourney opener
- Onyx reunites and St. Marys has “gone rockin’”
- Minor baseball all-stars win Section 1 title
- Minor all-stars fundraising for states trip
- Minor baseball all-stars open Section 1 play with win over Clarion
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.