KERSEY - The Fox Township Supervisors unanimously denied a request from a resident of Hemlock Road requesting the township take over ownership of the road.
The supervisors initially discussed the request during last month’s meeting and tabled a decision until they could fully inspect the road. The short road measures about 300 ft. long and is slightly smaller than other township roads as it measures under 18 ft in width as compared to most other township roads which are at least 18 ft. wide.
After inspecting the road, the supervisors agreed there were at least two areas of concern on the road which need repaired. The areas in question are sinking and Roadmaster Randy Gradizzi said they would likely need dug out and a new base put in, otherwise those sections will only continue to deteriorate.