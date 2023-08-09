Supervisors provide info on proposed commercial business

A request was denied by the township to place street lights on Hickory Street in Fox Township.

 

 Photo by Becky Polaski

KERSEY - Plans for a new drive-thru bank along the Million Dollar Highway in Fox Township are taking shape as details emerged during a recent Fox Township Supervisors meeting.

The supervisors recently approved authorization for E&M Engineers, based in Bradford, to apply for a Highway Occupancy Permit though PennDOT for a proposed commercial business. According to the supervisors, the business is slated to be a drive-thru bank, similar to the PNC Bank drive-thru situated in the St. Marys Plaza. 

