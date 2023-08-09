Supervisors provide info on proposed commercial business

KERSEY - Plans for a new drive-thru bank along the Million Dollar Highway in Fox Township are taking shape as details emerged during a recent Fox Township Supervisors meeting.
The supervisors recently approved authorization for E&M Engineers, based in Bradford, to apply for a Highway Occupancy Permit though PennDOT for a proposed commercial business. According to the supervisors, the business is slated to be a drive-thru bank, similar to the PNC Bank drive-thru situated in the St. Marys Plaza.
Moving forward the supervisors discussed any PennDOT permits they apply for on behalf of an entity should be completed by a professional engineer and costs incurred by the township will be passed on to the those applying for the permit.
A request was denied for the installation of streetlights on Hickory Street. The applicant cited concerns for children’s safety as their reason for the request. The supervisors noted the downfall to that area is all of the electric was installed under ground. Past requests for streetlights on that road have been denied as well due to the same reason.