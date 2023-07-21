Supreme Court of Pa. Disciplinary Board reprimands local attorney

ST. MARYS - Local attorney Christopher John Martini was publicly reprimanded on Thursday by the Disciplinary Board of the State Supreme Court. The public reprimand carries no fines, loss of license, or incarceration time.
Martini was accused of two offenses. For the first offense, Martini entered a plea agreement with a client to represent that individual in a criminal appellate matter. As part of the plea agreement, the filing included a post-sentence motion and appeal to the Pennsylvania Superior Court. Martini filed the post-sentence motion on time which the trial court denied. After that, Martini filed a notice of appeal to the Superior Court as well as a concise statement of matters complained of on appeal. Martini then failed to file a brief, which resulted in the dismissal of the appeal.