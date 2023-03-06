Surra presents Fox Twp. fire department’s annual report

FOX TOWNSHIP - The Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department (FTVFD) responded to 123 alarms in 2022, which is typically higher than their 10 year average according to FTVFD Chief Scott Surra who presented the department’s 2002 report at the recent Fox Township Supervisors meeting.
Of their total alarms 101 occurred in Fox Township with 22 involving mutual aid with neighboring fire departments.
An average of 11 members of the department responded to each alarm. Surra explained that number is a little skewed due to some alarms only required two firefighters as they involved carbon monoxide calls.
The months with the highest amount of calls were in January and November with 17 calls each while October was the month with the lowest amount of calls with only two incidents.
“We averaged an emergency call every three days or about 2 1/3 calls per week,” Surra reported.