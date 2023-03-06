Surra presents Fox Twp. fire department’s annual report

Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott Surra is shown presenting the department’s 2022 annual report to the Fox Twp. Supervisors. 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

FOX TOWNSHIP - The Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department (FTVFD) responded to 123 alarms in 2022, which is typically higher than their 10 year average according to FTVFD Chief Scott Surra who presented the department’s 2002 report at the recent Fox Township Supervisors meeting.

Of their total alarms 101 occurred in Fox Township with 22 involving mutual aid with neighboring fire departments. 

