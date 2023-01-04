ST. MARYS - A new downtown eatery is proving popular with local residents and visitors alike who are flocking to Taco, Inc. Mexican Bar and Grille. The Brusselles Street restaurant opened its doors in early December serving up authentic modern Mexican fare.
“We’re excited about this brand new restaurant with brand new recipes,” said Gina Tamburlin of Taco, Inc. in St. Marys.
Tamburlin said they are proud to offer a full-range menu with beef, chicken, seafood, vegetarian and gluten-free offerings along with lunch specials, family packs and party packs and traditional favorites of wings and fries. All food may be customized and can be made as mild, spicy and hot. The restaurant boasts the use of fresh ingredients with noting packaged as everything is created from scratch.
The new restaurant also offers a full-bar offering a variety of adult beverages ranging from margaritas, mojitos, daiquiris, Mexican and other domestic beers and more. Any drink can also be served in a large drink tower which can be shared with a table of family and friends. They are also working on installing a tap system. In addition to the return of Taco Tuesday to St. Marys, others are also referencing the day as Tequila Tuesday, a popular drink offering at the eatery.