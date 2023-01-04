ST. MARYS - A new downtown eatery is proving popular with local residents and visitors alike who are flocking to Taco, Inc. Mexican Bar and Grille. The Brusselles Street restaurant opened its doors in early December serving up authentic modern Mexican fare. 

“We’re excited about this brand new restaurant with brand new recipes,” said Gina Tamburlin of Taco, Inc. in St. Marys. 

Tags

Recommended for you