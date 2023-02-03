Taylor Glass celebrates 30 years of service

Lee Taylor, owner of Taylor Glass Specialists, has been repairing and creating glass specialty items for customers in and around the St. Marys area for 30 years. 

 Beth Koop

This year, Taylor Glass Specialists has been repairing glass and creating a variety of glass items for customers for 30 years in St. Marys. 

Owner Lee Taylor’s clever catch phrase for the business is “Let us be a pain in your glass.” 

Tags

Recommended for you