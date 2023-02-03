Taylor Glass celebrates 30 years of service

This year, Taylor Glass Specialists has been repairing glass and creating a variety of glass items for customers for 30 years in St. Marys.
Owner Lee Taylor’s clever catch phrase for the business is “Let us be a pain in your glass.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Monday – Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on smdailypress.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Mail Delivery, Elk Co. outside St. Marys 1 Month
|$17.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery, Elk Co. outside St. Marys 3 Months
|$46.00
|for 90 days
|Carrier Delivery in St. Marys 30 Days
|$16.50
|for 30 days
|Carrier Delivery, St. Marys 3 Months
|$44.50
|for 90 days
|Carrier Delivery, St. Marys 6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|Carrier Delivery, St. Marys 12 Months
|$161.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery Elk Co. outside St. Marys 6 Months
|$86.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery Elk Co. outside St. Marys 12 Months
|$167.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery outside Elk Co. 1 Month
|$25.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery outside Elk Co. 3 Months
|$75.00
|for 90 days
|Mail Delivery outside Elk Co. 6 Months
|$145.00
|for 180 days
|Mail Delivery outside Elk Co. 12 Months
|$290.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on smdailypress.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$13.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$136.00
|for 365 days
This year, Taylor Glass Specialists has been repairing glass and creating a variety of glass items for customers for 30 years in St. Marys.
Owner Lee Taylor’s clever catch phrase for the business is “Let us be a pain in your glass.”
Taylor, a St. Marys native, got his feet wet in the glass industry working with a local company and later deciding to open his own business at the current location on South St. Marys Road in 1993.
Pickup Saturday's Daily Press to read more about the extraordinary local work of Taylor Glass.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.