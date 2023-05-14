ST. MARYS - St. Marys Area Middle School teachers celebrated a small group of students who have made a difference in staff member’s lives as part of their inaugural Red and Blue Dinner.
The Team Renaissance Club embarked on this new project by hosting the two-hour event which took place in the school cafeteria and included catered dinner, dessert and live music. The club consists of middle school students whose goal is to spread positivity. They host a variety of events throughout the year and are hoping to make the dinner an annual occurrence.