Telecommunicators Week celebrates “unsung heroes”
- Beth L. Koop
Last week, Elk County 911 dispatchers celebrated National 911 Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
According to Elk County 911 Coordinator, Rose Ann Ehrensberger, the 911 operators enjoyed their celebratory week by being recognized for their ongoing efforts in helping to keep the community safe.
