Benezette Township announced on its Facebook page on Friday afternoon that there will be temporary lane closures on parts of Winslow Hill Road beginning on Monday. The temporary lane closures will be due to a PennDOT contractor boring holes into the roadway in advance of the 2022 paving project in that area. Motorists are advised to be alert and watch for signage indicating lane closures between Jan. 31-Feb. 2.

