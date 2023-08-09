This week marks two years since a 65-count indictment charged the Hvizdzak brothers with a $30 million cryptocurrency fraud.
It also marks the 10th continuance in the criminal cases against Shane Hvizdzak, 34, of Bradford, and Sean Hvizdzak, 36, of St. Marys.
Monday. had been the due date in federal court for pre-trial motions in the cases. However, the attorneys for Shane Hvizdzak, John A. Schwab and Jennier Bouriat, both of Pittsburgh, filed for an extension of time until Dec. 7.
According to a motion filed Thursday, Shane Hvizdzak and his attorneys need more time to review discovery and discuss disposition of the case. “In support of this request, this is a complex criminal case as the indictment alleges a $30+ million fraud involving cryptocurrency, multiple bank accounts and multiple investors over a period of two years,” the motion stated.