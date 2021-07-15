ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors made quick work of their meeting agenda on Monday evening.
The board unanimously approved enacting a portion of the school code in providing flexibility due to the World Health Organization-declared COVID-19 pandemic emergency.
The aforementioned emergency prevents the SMASD from being able to provide for the attendance of all pupils or usual hours of classes. Accordingly, the school board enacts temporary provisions during the period of the pandemic response, as described in the Pandemic Health and Safety plan and authorizes the administration to execute temporary plans to include, but not limited to, virtual instruction and/or a hybrid model of virtual and in-school instruction.
Also approved was the disposal of outdated textbooks and technology which will be delivered to the Elk County Recycling Center.