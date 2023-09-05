The 3 Breastketeers dice run

Mary Lou Zuchelli and Darlene Eckert, founders of The 3 Breastketeers and breast cancer survivors, are shown in the staging area of a recent St. Marys parade. 

 

 Photo submitted

ST. MARYS - The 3 Breastketeers continue to lend a hand to Elk County residents diagnosed with cancer by providing them with gas cards as they travel outside the area for treatment. Since its inception in 2018, the organization has raised $90,000, all of which have been distributed in the form of much-appreciated gas cards. 

Each month the organization distributes $2,000 worth of gas cards to Elk County patients being treated at the Hahne Regional Cancer Center at Penn Highland DuBois along with additional gas cards sent out to those receiving treatment at other hospitals including those in Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Buffalo among others. 

Tags

Recommended for you