ST. MARYS - The 3 Breastketeers continue to lend a hand to Elk County residents diagnosed with cancer by providing them with gas cards as they travel outside the area for treatment. Since its inception in 2018, the organization has raised $90,000, all of which have been distributed in the form of much-appreciated gas cards.
Each month the organization distributes $2,000 worth of gas cards to Elk County patients being treated at the Hahne Regional Cancer Center at Penn Highland DuBois along with additional gas cards sent out to those receiving treatment at other hospitals including those in Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Buffalo among others.
Darlene Eckert, one of the founders of The 3 Breastketeers and breast cancer survivor, revealed that in November the organization had a balance of $20,000 from various October fundraisers. They are now down to $3,000.
“I can hardly keep up,” Eckert said. “That’s why it’s so important to raise this money to keep doing this.”
The 3 Breastketeers are preparing for their 5th annual Breast Cancer Dice Run fundraiser taking place Sunday, Sept. 24 at Wildwoods Bar and Grill on Washington Street in St. Marys.
Registration will run from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Wildwoods. For a per person donation, all on-road vehicles are invited to participate. Stops along the way include Fox Township Firemen’s Hall in Kersey, Copper Fox Winery, Gunner’s in downtown St. Marys, the St. Marys Eagles then returning to Wildwoods where all prizes will be awarded.