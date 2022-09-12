Following years of offering their own breast cancer benefit shirt each fall, this year the Benezette Hotel has teamed up with its new sister-business, The Bugling Bull, to continue the endeavor, which raises funds for the Hahne Cancer Center in DuBois.
The Bugling Bull, Benezette Hotel team up to support breast cancer awareness
