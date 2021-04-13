ST. MARYS - The Elk County Humane Society plans to start up their pack walks in an effort to socialize and exercise dogs housed in their St. Marys shelter.
The walks begin at 11 a.m. at the shelter every Sunday and typically lasts one hour. Volunteers interested in walking a dog must be at least 16 years old or be accompanied by a parent or guardian. It is encouraged to wear closed toed shoes.
The pack walks have been a successful endeavor by the shelter since they started hosting them in 2019.
“There were times when we didn’t have enough dogs for people to walk,” said Sarah Evers, ECHS operations manager and veterinary technician.
Pack walks were put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.