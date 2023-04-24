ST. MARYS - A historic building in downtown St. Marys has found a new purpose as home to multiple businesses, many catering to women’s services.
The name of the business is named after the building as simply The Proctor House, which was founded by Cassie Wonderling, a local photographer and owner of Captured Moments By Cassie.
The new business has provided jobs for nine women from Elk County including tenants Sophie Brouse of Revived By Sophie, Whitney Taylor of Hair With Whitney and Anna Mattivi of Anna Mattivi Photography.
Among the current services offered inside the business at 128 N. Michael Street are boudoir and lifestyle studio photography, portrait photography, hair services, Airbnb-type overnight stays as well as a space which can be utilized as a “getting ready” location for bridal parties, classes on breastfeeding, hair styling, make up, mental health, fitness, baby led weaning, and more.
Once construction is complete Wonderling said they have plans to include a boutique with clothes, hair products, press-on nails, self care items, esthetician services, massage, Botox and so much more.