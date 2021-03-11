RIDGWAY - The Summit Lodge and Grill, in a surprise announcement, said they would be closing temporally on March 14 in Ridgway.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances currently out of our control, it is with great regret and sadness that we must announce that The Summit will be at least temporarily closing to determine how to operate best moving forward.” was posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page,
The Summit is a staple of Ridgway and champion of the “Best Wings in Elk County” for numerous years. The Summit Lodge and Grill co-owner T.O. Fitch once figured that the restaurant had served over 800 tons of chicken wings since the revamping of the menu several years ago.