Therapy dog visits with BV, Fox Twp. students

BENNETTS VALLEY - A fur-friend recently visited with local students at Bennetts Valley and Fox Township elementary schools.
Drago, a three-year old 200-pound Saint Bernard, along with his handler Amy Zeiders spent the day at both schools, prior to the Christmas break, participating in various interactive activities with the students.
BV/Fox Principal Dan Vollmer said Zeiders and her dogs have a long history of supporting schools and hospitals in northwestern Pennsylvania
Drago started the day at each school with a school wide assembly in which Zeiders taught the students about Saint Bernards, the purpose of a therapy dog, and showed the students all of the commands that Drago knows.
Amy and Drago then read a book from The Elf on the Shelf series, “Elf Pets: A Saint Bernard Tradition" to the school. Following each assembly, the pair visited each classroom to allow students to meet Drago up close. Each student received a Drago baseball card with facts for each student. All students also received a wristband featuring the message, "You Are Pawsome!"