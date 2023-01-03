Therapy dog visits with BV, Fox Twp. students

Amy Zeiders and her dog Drago interacted with local students offering story time and classroom visits

 Photo submitted

BENNETTS VALLEY - A fur-friend recently visited with local students at Bennetts Valley and Fox Township elementary schools. 

Drago, a three-year old 200-pound Saint Bernard, along with his handler Amy Zeiders spent the day at both schools, prior to the Christmas break, participating in various interactive activities with the students. 

