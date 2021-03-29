ST. MARYS - Today marks National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day, an ideal opportunity to celebrate businesses which make communities unique, vibrant, and diverse.
These 27 million small businesses in the U.S. create economic growth and provide almost 70% of all new jobs in the country.
“The community support is the utmost importance. Without the support of the local community, schools, local government and sports teams we wouldn’t be able to sustain our business,” said Kim Hoffman, who coowns Dave’s Pro Shop with her husband Gary.
The shop, located on Erie Avenue in downtown St. Marys, opened in 1972 with the Hoffman’s becoming owners in 2006.
Kim added the past year has been particularly difficult as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.