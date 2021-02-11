Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Elk County on Thursday, with the county's total number of cases increasing to 2,236. The St. Marys, Ridgway, and Johnsonburg zip codes each reported one new case of the virus.
Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Elk County Thursday
