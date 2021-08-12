ST. MARYS - While St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth is set to retire on August 31, Toth was recognized for his efforts in the education field during Monday evenings SMASD Board of School Directors meeting.
State Rep. Mike Armanini (R-Elk/ Clearfield) and Senator Cris Dush (R-25) were both in attendance at the meeting where they presented Toth with citations from both the PA Senate and Pa
House of Representatives.
“I offer my heartfelt congratulations on a well deserved retirement. It’s a pleasure to recognize people who have been a servant to the community and in helping our young people,” Dush said. “Dr. Toth strove to adhere to the highest standards of service and has earned the respect and admiration of his many friends and colleagues.”