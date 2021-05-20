ST. MARYS - St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth presented his monthly activity report during a recent school board meeting.
The report entailed various meetings, conferences, webinars, and more.
Among the activities which have remained constant as weekly events are statewide superintendent Zoom meeting updates through the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators (PASA), Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSERS
III) and changes from the Department of Health along with grant writer calls, visiting various school buildings and classrooms and meetings with staff members and parents.
Toth announced that SMASD received a $50,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) for Inventorspace. He thanked Tom Kronenwetter for his assistance with securing the grant. Inventor-spaces are school workshops, where people can gather to create, invent and learn. It is a non-profit entity offering promoting STEM and entrepreneurship. In addition Toth also met with the Inventor-spaceXYZ CEO.