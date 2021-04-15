ST. MARYS - St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth offered a look at the district’s finances and more during the regular monthly school board meeting on Monday evening.
A major impact to the district is an increase in low income and special education students since 2014.
“We have more economic disadvantaged students and more students with special needs and that’s important because there is a cost to that,” Toth said.
Current statistics show SMASD’s enrollment at 2,002, of which 39% are considered low-income.
“Our poverty levels are not looking good,” Toth said.
Changes in enrollment for subgroups require additional support and can cause fluctuations in staffing needs.