ST. MARYS - St. Marys was recently chosen as one of the stops on the 2021 Tour of Honor, a seven month long self-guided motorcycle tour throughout the United States.
The St. Marys Veterans Memorial and Eternal Flame on the Diamond are among the 500 selected war memorials as well as those dedicated to veterans, military, police and fire personnel in all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C., which riders will be visiting as part of the tour.
Several St. Marys entities are partnering as part of the tour including the City of St. Marys, Elk County A.B.A.T.E. (Alliance of Bikers Aimed Towards Education), Straub Brewery’s Visitor Center and Tap Room and the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.
Special banners have been placed throughout downtown St. Marys recognizing the event. When riders visit a site with a banner, they’ll post it on Facebook which further highlights the memorial and producing more visitors. In addition, there will be another 300-400 visiting from other parts of the United States, including attending the organization’s annual Ride To Meet in September, which is taking place this year in Gettysburg.