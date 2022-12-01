The Victorian ladies and gentlemen of the St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group are inviting members of the community to step back more than a century for their 1910 Victorian Christmas Holiday House Tour, which is being held on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at residences located at 139 and 319 N. Michael St., St. Marys.
Tour to offer a glimpse of a Victorian Christmas in St. Marys
