FOX TOWNSHIP - The Fox Township Supervisors agreed to contact PennDOT to conduct a traffic study in the area of Main Street along state Route 948 in the vicinity of the elementary school.

The study came as a request by John Bricen, a Bennetts Valley resident who is a member of the Save Our School group, working to keep Bennetts Valley Elementary School from potentially closing. 

