FOX TOWNSHIP - The Fox Township Supervisors agreed to contact PennDOT to conduct a traffic study in the area of Main Street along state Route 948 in the vicinity of the elementary school.
The study came as a request by John Bricen, a Bennetts Valley resident who is a member of the Save Our School group, working to keep Bennetts Valley Elementary School from potentially closing.
Bricen said if BV were to close this would bring 80 more students into the township along with 3-4 more busses. He recently observed the traffic at the school during arrival and dismissal and noted during dismissal time the full parking lot and there were a few overflow vehicles parked along the berm of the road as they waited to pick up their children. Bricen contacted PennDOT about conducting a traffic study and was informed he had to file the request with the township who could then submit for the study to be completed.