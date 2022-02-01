ST. MARYS - The transition continues at the former St. Marys Pharmacy as earlier this month Penn Highlands Healthcare announced the acquisition of the family-owned hometown drug store.
PHH Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman reiterated their excitement about the new venture which allows the health system to offer a continuity of care as they already operate a few pharmacies located within the PHH service area including those in DuBois, Reynoldsville and Clarion along with a location to open soon in Punxsutawney.
Norman said they to keep same services at SMP that have been offered in the past.
Andrew Kurtz, PHH system director for retail pharmacy, cited the former SMP’s large retail pharmacy footprint with such things as regular prescriptions, vaccines, testing, customer consultations and other testing.
Although in a transition phase right now Kurtz said many of the pharmacy’s programs will be back up and running shortly, however he could not provide an approximate date.
Norman stated pharmacy operating hours and home delivery will continue to be offered.
This new addition adds four pharmacy locations in St. Marys, Kane, Ridgway, and Weedville as well as five home medical locations with offices in St. Marys, Kane, Clearfield, Brookville, and DuBois that serve 11 central Pennsylvania counties.
According to Norman, PHH has been working with SMP and Frank Straub, owner, for some period of time.
“We felt like this was a great, great time for us to be able to do this, to help really broaden our services and make things more convenient and accessible for our patients,” Norman said.
He added they are also excited about the durable medical equipment (DME) side of the business.
“This has been part of our vision to have this service available to our patients,” Norman said.
Currently there are 80 individuals employed at the pharmacy in full and part time positions.
“The staff has been great so far with transition,” Kurtz said. “We are definitely utilizing them to their maximum capability to get all those services done and to make sure there’s a very consistent transition from SMP to PHH.”
The gift shop, known as The Chemist Curio, is up and running and retail pharmacy products will still be offered as well.
St. Marys Pharmacy was established in 1899 and grew into a regional healthcare provider in community and specialty pharmacy as well as a full-service medical equipment provider.
Norman stated, “it is important that SMP is rooted in the same values as our health system being community based with hometown care. We think that’s a great partnership to continue those services that SMP has offered for many years.”